Analyst Has Shock Opinion Regarding Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have gone into the new season with two excellent right-backs. With veteran Dani Carvajal already at the club, Los Blancos brought in Trent Alexander-Arnold this past summer. They paid Liverpool a small fee for the England international so that he could join the squad for the Club World Cup, which started before his contract ended.

Carvajal was not available for most of the tournament, but is back to near full fitness in time for the new season. However, Xabi Alonso went with Trent as the starter against Osasuna, with the 33-year-old Carvajal coming on in the 66th minute.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Spaniard looked to be much brighter when he came on and analysts on Radio Marca believe he could push Alexander-Arnold to the bench.

The Battle to be the Real Madrid Starter at Right-Back

Javier Casquero, Ricardo Rosety, Santi Siguero, and Alberto Pérezall diccued the Real Madrid game on the Radio Marca program El Corrillo. One of the topics was Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal at right-back. The chat moved on to who could be the starter, with many pointing to one reason it could be the 33-year-old.

If Carvajal returns to his full form, Trent should start preparing for the Madrid bench. Radio Marca

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Xabi Alonso spoke about Carvajal after the game during his press conference, talking about his importance.

Not only in terms of football, but also emotionally. He's the captain, he brings a lot to the table. He has a lot of experience here at the Bernabéu, in European competition and in LaLiga. He knows what needs to be done to win and transmitting that is going to be fundamental. Carvajal is back now. Xabi Alonso

Trent had been non-existent in his first La Liga game. However, the team as a whole wasn't at its best during the game, with Osasuna defending very deep and limiting any space in their own half. They came for the draw, and the Mbappe penalty was enough to get three points.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There is no time to panic for Trent or Alonso, with it being the first game of the 2025-26 season. Despite the Liverpool fans enjoying the poor performance on Twitter, there is still plenty of time for the 26-year-old to show his abilities.