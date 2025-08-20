Analyst Reveals 'Obvious' Issue for Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Team

Real Madrid got their 2025026 La Liga campaign underway, beating Osasuna 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was an average performance from the white team, but it was three points for Xabi Alonso in his first league match.

Three new signings started for Alonso, and alongside new ideas compared to the last several seasons under Carlo Ancelotti, there are going to be some teething problems. Los Blancos came up against a team that defended deep, and it was tough to break down. However, getting out with three points is a solid start.

Analyzing the match, ESPN's Craig Burley has one concern about the team, one that has been an issue for the last few seasons.

Craig Burley Asks 'Is Arda Guler the Solution?'

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Speaking on ESPN FC, Craig Burley still believes Real Madrid have a glaring issue, left behind by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Coming up against a team that defends deep. Kroos and Modric were excellent at unlocking that, and it's something that has been missing. Arda Guler has been tasked with that by Xabi Alonso, but after one game, Burley is still worried.

One of the obvious problems and major gaps is what we discussed at halftime: they need to find someone in the midfield who is different from their current midfielders. They have big, physical players, and I know Arda Guler played today, but is he going to be the answer throughout the season? Can he do what Luka Modric and Toni Kroos did over the years? Craig Burley

Burley continued, suggesting that Real Madrid need to find a Pedri-type player, whether that be Guler or a new signing.

I think there is a big question mark about that. Him (Guler) and Brahim Diaz have shown they can come in, and do some nice things now and again. But Real Madrid need to do what Pedri has been doing for Barcelona and what Modric and Kroos did for years, which was pass and prod and break down defenses. Something that is glaringly obviously missing. Craig Burley

Guler moved into the center midfield position under Alonso, having predominantly played from the right side. It will take him some time to truly develop into what Alonso wants, but the Spaniard believes he is the player to do so.