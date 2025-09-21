Analysts Believe Vinicius Jr.'s Days Could Be Numbered at Real Madrid For Numerous Reasons

It's been an impressive start for Real Madrid under head coach Xabi Alonso this season—six wins from six in all competitions, and sitting at the top of the La Liga table. However, his approach differs from that of his previous coach, Carlo Ancelotti. Alonso likes to rotate at positions, especially in the forward positions.

That is the case for Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr., who is yet to play a full 90 minutes in the first six games. He has even started on the bench twice, something that is not typical for the 25-year-old in the past. In the recent game against Espanyol, he was visibly frustrated at being brought off in the 77th minute. It has led to some harsh comments from the media about his attitude and future.

Vinicius Jr. Not the Main Man Anymore at Real Madrid

It's been a different start to the season for Vinicius Jr., who, despite scoring two goals and assisting two in six games, has not been a guaranteed starter. The Brazilian started on the bench in the first Champions League game of the season in midweek, the second time this season. His body language has not been the best, and that has been the case since his Ballon d'Or loss in November 2024.

On an episode of 'Good Night and Good Goals' on Radio Marca, the team of analysts and reporters discussed the situation regarding Vini Jr., and they did not hold back.

What Vinicius doesn't understand is his new role. Vini's change in attitude has been going on since the Ballon d'Or gala. He's still contributing to the team, but his numbers are solid, but his attitude isn't the best. Vinicius, you're no longer the player who's going to play 90 minutes and pull the team along. You no longer have the support of your president; Florentino Pérez put Vinicius before the institution. He throws tantrums when he doesn't play 90 minutes or is sitting on the bench. Jessica Figueroa

Whip Serrano is concerned about the situation and believes Alonso does not share the same affection for Vinicius as Carlo Ancelotti did. It could result in his departure if a big offer comes in.

This issue is going to be a huge problem for Real Madrid , a real time bomb in the dressing room. Vinicius isn't going to accept being a substitute in 25 games this season. Xabi Alonso isn't as enamored with Vinicius as Ancelotti was. If a call comes from Saudi Arabia and they offer 200 million for Vinicius, we have to sell him. Whip Serrano

The Brazilian is also not closer to agreeing on a new deal at the club, with his current contract ending in 2027. The lack of progress is another reason why he could be a possible departure after this season. The club does not want him to enter his final year of his contract, risking losing him on a free transfer.