Former French Striker Names Two Areas of Weakness in Kylian Mbappe's Game

French striker Kylian Mbappe has entered his second season at Real Madrid, looking to win back-to-back Pichichi trophies. He started well, scoring three goals in the first two games, and should have had more in the third, seeing two disallowed for marginal offside.

The 26-year-old is also assigned a new squad number, wearing the famous No. 10 jersey previously worn by Luka Modric. The Frenchman continues to play a more central role in the front three, despite the change in head coach. However, he still likes to drift to the left and drop deeper at times.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The talk in pre-season was that Mbappe might have to play a more No. 9 role under Alonso. It's one thing that former French striker Jean-Pierre Papin believes he can't do, due to two weaknesses in his game.

Papin Believes Mbappe's Main Qualities Don't Suit the No. 9 Role

Jean-Pierre Papin spoke about Kylian Mbappé on RMC Sport regarding his role at Real Madrid. The former French international was capped 54 times for his country. He believes his countryman could never be a true No. 9 around the box, mainly because he moves around the field too much.

Mbappé has the qualities to be a great number 9. Last year he arrived at a new club, it took him a while to adapt, and despite everything, he scored a lot of goals. I don't think he'll ever be a number 9 in the box. You either have it or you don't. His main quality is speed and depth. He doesn't have the ability to stop and stay where he needs to be, between the penalty spot and the six-meter line. He hasn't learned that Jean-Pierre Papin

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

That was just one weakness he mentioned, and it didn't feel like a dig at Mbappe, as he was suggesting that his movement hinders what he can do in the box. The other weakness he highlighted was a criticism of his game.

The other weakness he still has is his heading. He doesn't like aerial contact, that's obvious, Jean-Pierre Papin

Despite what others think, Mbappe is doing something right. He scored 31 La Liga goals in just 37 games, which, as well as being the La Liga top scorer, netted him the European Golden Boot. Mbappe also added 13 goals in other competitions, not a bad return in his first season. If he keeps scoring at that rate, Xabi Alonso will not change a thing about how he plays.