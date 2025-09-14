Former Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Only One Club He Would Coach After the Brazil Job

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest soccer head coaches of all time, and arguably the best that Real Madrid has seen. Even after a tough 2024-25 season that saw him part ways with the Spanish club, he remains a hero. Just weeks after departing, he landed on his feet, being announced as the new coach of the Brazil national team.

He has started strong, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup while delivering some impressive performances. Ancelotti gave an interview with France Football (h/t Marca) and spoke about his future after Brazil. The Italian revealed only one team he would consider if he were to continue after his international stint.

he only team I could coach after Brazil would be Real Madrid. I don't think that's going to happen. I have a one-year contract here, and then anything can happen. I signed for one year because I think it was the right thing to do. Carlo Ancelotti

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Final Season at Real Madrid Was Complicated for Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies during his two spells at Los Blancos. His final season was well below any other at the club, winning two trophies but none domestically or a major European one. He was asked about his final year at the club.

It was complicated. We didn't win the games we wanted. We had too many defensive absences, and it was difficult to build a solid team to support the quality in attack. Militao, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal... There were games where I only had two defenders, and one of them was Asencio, who had just come from the youth team, although he performed well. Carlo Ancelotti

IMAGO / justpictures.ch

He has put that behind him and is now focused on delivering a World Cup to the mad soccer nation. It's something that hasn't been done since 2002, when Luiz Felipe Scolari delivered their last success. Ancelotti is familiar with several players, having worked with them at Madrid. One of those is Vinicius Jr., and he was asked about working with him.

Of course it is. I have a fantastic relationship with Vinicius, he does what I ask, and I've never had any problems with him. When you coach a national team, you don't have those problems as often. If a player isn't happy with his role in the team, I call someone else. Now I don't have the obligation I had at a club to manage a player for the entire season. Carlo Ancelotti