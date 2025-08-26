Former Real Madrid Player Has Shocking Opinion On Vinicius Jr.'s On-Field Antics

Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Oviedo on August 24 came with plenty of drama, which mainly involved forward Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian started on the bench and came on after the 60th-minute mark, replacing Rodrygo.

The first flashpoint came when the referee Ricardo de Burgos booked him for simulation, after Vini Jr. had requested a penalty. Not long after, he set up the second goal for Kylian Mbappe, and while celebrating, he aimed some words towards de Burgos, with Mbappe needing to intervene.

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic has commented on the Brazilians antics on the field, and it's not a positive one.

Pedja Mijatovic Not a Fan of Vinicius' Behavior

Speaking on 'El Larguero', Pedja Mijatovic revealed what he thinks of Vinicius Jr.'s antics, suggesting it does not fit in with the club. The former Los Blancos player also indicated that it may be worth moving the 25-year-old on due to his on-field issues.

Some things don't change. It's not worth it. For me, this behavior doesn't fit in with the Real Madrid shirt . He needs to motivate himself by fighting with everyone. He's an excellent player, but we have to evaluate whether it's worth it for him to be here. Pedja Mijatovic

Mijatovic also spoke about the competition in the forward positions, especially on the left. Xabi Alonso played Rodrygo on the left side with Vini Jr. on the bench. That is his favoured position, and he looks to have a chance to fight for it. The Montenegrin believes that Vinicius does not have the same power under Alonso as he had with Carlo Ancelotti as head coach.

The Vini-Rodrygo competition can be good, but it can also cause problems for the coach. For now, Rodrygo is there, and it's a good strategy for Xabi to keep everyone happy and alive. At the moment, Xabi is clear, he wants players who are well established. Vini had his place with Ancelotti, but Xabi doesn't care what he's done until now. Pedja Mijatovic

The Los Blancos No. 7 may have put himself back in contention to start the next game after scoring and assisting when he came on. They face Mallorca on August 30, a team that has been an issue for Vinicius Jr., causing him to lose focus.