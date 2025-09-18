Former Real Madrid Player Issues Warning to Xabi Alonso Over Vinicius Jr. and Squad

Real Madrid have started the new season with five wins from five in all competitions under head coach Xabi Alonso. The latest victory was in the Champions League, where they came from behind to beat Marseille 2-1, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's two goals.

The Frenchman took his tally to six goals in the five games and has continued his impressive form after his excellent first season with the club. However, despite this, a former player is concerned about the players' levels around the striker.

Kylian Mbappé reaches 5️⃣0️⃣ goals as Real Madrid player since July 2024! 🛸



Fantastic form, fantastic player. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xXz9pnKQ23 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2025

Speaking on El Larguero, Álvaro Benito discussed the high levels of Mbappe, which are not being matched around the team. He highlighted the defense, Vinicius Jr., and other players.

The feeling is that of a player who is far above his rivals, in terms of speed, starts and even confidence, and he feels like the leader of the team, but let's not forget that this is a team sport. I think Real Madrid needs to defend very well . Against Marseille, they suffered in the transitions. I saw too much desire to anticipate in every action and we need a great Vinicius, a great Rodrygo, a great Fede Valverde, we need Mastantuono to continue growing. Álvaro Benito

Benito continued:

Real Madrid needs an Mbappé who will score another 40 goals, and that's fantastic, but the team needs the rest of the players to be in top form as well. Álvaro Benito

Mbappé scored over 40 goals in his first season with the club, scooping the European Golden Boot and the top scorer in La Liga. It appears that his goals are to save the team from dropping points.

Vinicius Jr.'s Drop in Form a Concern

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

It's been a tough start to the season for Vinicius Jr., who started on the bench again for the visit of Marseille. It was the second time this season, something he is not used to as a player of Real Madrid and Brazil.

On the same show, journalist Javier Herráez was critical of the Brazilian performances, saying he has thrown in the towel already this season.

It's the first time he's thrown in the towel, his teammates say. The environment isn't helping him, and he's very much mistaken. Against Marseille, he doesn't get past anyone. It wasn't the usual Vinicius, and it shows Javier Herráez

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

However, Benito was a little more understanding, saying it depends on the Brazilian; only he can change his form with the help of others.

Vinicius depends solely on Vinicius. He needs to be well-advised and show his self-respect Álvaro Benito

All the above things mentioned by Benito and others will be things that Xabi Alonso will be contemplating. Vinicius Jr., starting on the bench in two games, surely belied the attempt to ignite the fire inside him.