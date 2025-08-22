Former Teammate and Current Real Oviedo Player Raves About Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso

When Real Madrid face Real Oviedo on August 24, there will be a reunion between past teammates and still close friends. Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso will see Santi Cazorla, who still plays for the newly promoted side, at age 40.

Cazorla and Alonso were teammates for the Spain national team, through some of their most momentous times. The former Oviedo youth player lifted both the 2008 and 2012 European Championship trophies alongside Alonso. The creative midfielder had some interesting things to say about the Madrid head coach.

Santi Cazorla Sees Xabi Alonso as a Role Model

The two players will certainly share a few minutes before the game to chat about family and life. Recently, Cazorla spoke in an interview on 'El Larguero', and discussed Xabi Alonso and his future as a head coach.

All I ask is for the team to win and for me to be able to participate, so if I can accompany him, all the better. I spoke to him recently because we had a video call when he was still the Leverkusen coach. He's a role model for me and he's going to be a great coach, as he's already showing. Santi Carzola

Cazorla continued, even making a joke about him not revealing any information about his move to Real Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen.

We did talk about Real Madrid during the video call, but the b******d didn't say anything. I couldn't put my cards on the table either, but Xabi always comes out of these things very well. Our duo at Euro 2008 were the ones who came off the bench. For me, he was a role model because he was a proven player. He helped me a lot and playing with him has been a privilege. Santi Cazorla

Cazorla will be hoping to get on the field and play against the Madrid giants, and would love to help win the game. However, Alonso will want to keep his unbeaten start to the season. Whatever the result, both will talk after the game and keep in touch in the future.