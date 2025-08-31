Jude Bellingham’s Role Upon Return Sparks Midfield Reshuffle at Madrid (Report)

Real Madrid are three wins from three in the new La Liga season, and have looked impressive in the opening games. They have achieved this all without one of their star players. Jude Bellingham continues to be sidelined, recovering from shoulder surgery in the summer.

The Englishman is not guaranteed to regain his place immediately, but alongside Kylian Mbappe, he is seen as a crucial player for the team and is usually one of the first names on the team sheet. When he does return, AS Diario believes that one of two players will be dropped to the bench.

Arda Guler Could Be the Casualty in Jude Bellingham's Return

Turkish international Arda Guler has seen his role change under Xabi Alonso. Instead of playing on the right of a front three, he has moved to the center midfield position, as the No. 10. He is expected to create goal-scoring opportunities and dictate the offense.

According to AS, when Bellingham returns, he will need to battle with another player to retain his place in the starting lineup. That player would be Franco Mastantuono, and if he did push the young Argentine to the bench, it could lead to a formation change for Alonso.

Bellingham's entry into the team will force the competition between Güler and Mastantuono, either to maintain this formation or to integrate the Turk , if he wins, into a sort of 4-4-2 diamond formation in which, now, he would be a typical midfielder. AS Diario

Bellingham has been sensational since his arrival when it comes to goal contributions. In his debut season with Los Blancos, the midfielder finished with 23 goals and 13 assists. In the 2024-25 season, despite playing below his level due to a shoulder problem, he still managed 18 goal contributions.

Those numbers demonstrate the importance of the 22-year-old to Alonso when he returns from his injury; even a 50% fit Bellingham is a significant addition to the squad. However, Guler has been playing very well in his new role, with Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni alongside him in center midfield.

It's a headache for the Los Blancos coach, but one that means he has a strong squad. The league phase of the UEFA Champions League starts after the international break, which means every player will have a role to play, as games come thick and fast in the 2025-26 season