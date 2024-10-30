⚪️🇧🇷 Karim Benzema: “I spoke to Vini, he’s sad… it’s also normal. He deserved to win the Ballon d’Or”.



“I’ve nothing against Rodri, good player… but I’m in my sofa watching TV and Rodri doesn’t do anything that makes you say: wow!”, tells @elchiringuitotv. pic.twitter.com/c6zRL6gtH4