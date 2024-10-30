Former Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Takes Swipe At Rodri After Ballon d'Or Win Over Vinicius Jr.
Very few soccer personalities are upfront with their opinions while still playing the game, with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema being one of them. Now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, Benzema spoke honestly on the Ballon d'Or controversy on October 28.
In an interview with the Spanish soccer program El Chiringuito, Benzema discussed his conversation with former Los Blancos teammate Vinicius Jr. and why he believes the Brazilian should have beaten Rodri to the award.
"Vinicius Jr. Deserved the Ballon d'Or" - Benzema
In the exclusive interview with Edu Aguirre, Karim Benzema spoke about his conversation with Vinicius Jr. after his Ballon d'Or snub and why the Brazilian was the rightful winner of the award over Manchester City midfielder Rodri.
Benzema said that Vinicius Jr. was the worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or this year, and the Brazilian was sad when he spoke to him after the ceremony. He said that Rodri was a good player, but he did not make him say 'wow!' as Vinicius Jr. can do on the pitch.
“I spoke to Vini, he’s sad… it’s also normal. He deserved to win the Ballon d’Or."
“I’ve nothing against Rodri, good player… but I’m in my sofa watching TV and Rodri doesn’t do anything that makes you say: wow!”
“Last year, when Real Madrid were European champions, Vinicius was decisive in every game. So I don’t think there is anyone else who deserves it more than Vinicius.”
Benzema and Vinicius Jr. played together at Real Madrid from 2018 to 2023, forming a formidable partnership. The Frenchman won the Ballon d'Or during that time, in 2022, so he knows something about what you must do on the field to scoop the prize. The 36-year-old also backed his former teammate to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.
Recommended
7 Real Madrid Stars Who Came Close But Never Won The Ballon d’Or