The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on September 22, much earlier than in previous years. Following last year's controversies surrounding Real Madrid and organizers France Football, it appears that the Spanish club will have no representatives attending. This is despite having nominees in several categories.

However, players can still hold their opinions on who may win the prize that many consider the best individual award in soccer. Los Blancos striker Kylian Mbappe was asked about who he believes should win the award in an interview with Telefoot (h/t Mundo Deportivo). He singled out two PSG players and friends he wants to do well in the voting.

Kylian Mbappe Always Team Ousmane Dembele

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 26-year-old Real Madrid striker backed one player to win, and it's been a name he has supported from the start. PSG forward Ousmane Dembele is the favorite going into the ceremony, and Mbappe hopes he picks up the trophy.

Yes, I do. I hope he wins. I supported him from the beginning. For me, it was natural to support him. We'll see how it goes, because it doesn't depend on us. If it depended on the players... but it doesn't depend on us. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is very close with former Real Madrid academy player Achraf Hakimi, with whom he played at PSG during his time with the French champions. The forward also wants to see the defender do well in the voting after having a fantastic 2024-25 season for the Parsiains.

Afterwards, there were some votes, I think, for Achraf Hakimi , so we'll see. I also hope he has a good ranking. It would be great for defenders to show them that football is for all positions , and he had a historic season. Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The journalist also asked for his thoughts on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. However, as a Barcelona player, he did not want to say much.

A very good player, but from Barcelona, ​​we can't say anything, but a very good player, Kylian Mbappe

Could 2026 Be Kylian Mbappe's Year for the Ballon d'Or?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Although he had a strong individual season in 2024-25, Mbappé's lack of trophies with both club and country hurt his chances for this year's Ballon d'Or. In 2026, he hopes to take the prize and has started well, scoring six goals in six games.

It will all come down to what he can win with Real Madrid, and with Xabi Alonso in charge, things look bright. It is also a World Cup year, with France being one of the favorites to win the trophy next summer. If Mbappe can win at least two big trophies with Los Blancos and go far in the World Cup, he should be in the mix if he continues his goal contribution form.