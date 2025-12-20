Kylian Mbappe Reveals Why He Dropped Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu Celebration Vs Sevilla

Real Madrid secured all three points against Sevilla at the Bernabeu on December 20. It was a big win, cutting the deficit at the top of the table to just one point with Barcelona having played one less game.

Jude Bellingham scored in the first half with a great header. Then Kylian Mbappe scored the second late in the second half, coming from the penalty spot.

The goal was his 59th on the calendar year, matching a long-standing record set by former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. he hit the bar and had other chances to break the record, but couldn't find the second goal. After scoring, he dropped the Siuuu celebration and revealed why afterward.

Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo Record

Cristiano Ronaldo set a record back in 2013 while at Real Madrid, scoring 59 goals in a calendar year. Nobody had equaled or passed the record in the 11 years since. That was until Kylian Mbappe in 2025. In his final game, Mbappe needed two goals to overtake one of the greatest of all time. However, he could only muster one to equal the amount.

After scoring from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, Mbappe dropped the Siuuu celebration, made famous by Ronaldo. In a post-game interview, he revealed why he decided to use the celebration, and it was more than just because of the record (per Real Madrid.com).

“This is for him. I usually have my own, but I wanted to share this with him. He was my childhood idol, and I have a very good relationship with him; he's a friend now. I send my best wishes to Cristiano and all Real Madrid fans. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe continued:

“The record is incredible. It’s my first year doing something like Cristiano , my idol, the best player in Real Madrid ’s history and a global football icon. It’s an honor for me. I wanted to give him a shout-out because he’s always been very kind to me. He’s always spoken very highly of Madrid and how to adapt. I’m very happy to score goals for Real Madrid and to win the match.” Kylian Mbappe

It's an unbelievable achievement for the Frenchman, who has been crucial for Real Madrid since his arrival in 2024. After a slow start, he can't stop scoring, and if not for Mbappe, who knows where Los Blancos would be.

The goal that equaled his record came on his birthday, with Mbappe celebrating turning 27. He will be back on January 4 as Los Blancos face Real Betis.

