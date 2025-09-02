Lionel Messi Protégé Thanks Real Madrid For Rejection That Led To Barcelona Move

The rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is everywhere. The two giants of Spanish football compete for players in every sense and even future talent who play at their respective academies that hope to one day break into the first team.

A current starter for the LaLiga champions, FC Barcelona, revealed the reasons why he was rejected at the Valdebebas sports city before arriving at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi in his day did not doubt that he would be one of the best in the world.

The story takes us back 7 years in time. Pedri trialed with Real Madrid in February 2018 and after being rejected, he signed for Las Palmas in May of that year.

Pedri Reveals How Real Madrid Rejected Him, And Thanks Them For It

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

In statements from both 2020 and 2022, the current brain of Barcelona explained the reasons why he did not end up being a Real Madrid player despite his talent and despite participating in different trials where the message from Real Madrid was clear: he did not have the level.

Time ended up proving Madrid wrong, with Pedri now rivaling Real Madrid. He even scored a goal against them in the last edition of the Copa del Rey final.

I went to trial with Real Madrid but they told me I didn’t have the level. I thank the one who told me I wasn’t good enough, now I am at the team I have always loved. Putting on the Madrid shirt was strange, I have always worn the Barcelona one. Pedri to Onda Cero

Pedri explained, in statements transcribed by Marca, that he trained for a few days at Valdebebas, before being sent down to a lower age category, prior to being completely discarded by the merengue club.

I went to Valdebebas and the first few days I couldn't train because there was snow on the pitches. I trained for three days. One day, I think they were playing and they moved me down to train with the B team and in the end they told me I didn't have the level to be there and that they would continue to scout me. Pedri to Onda Cero

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pedri denies holding a grudge against the Spanish capital's team. He thanks fate that he ended up Barcelona.

"I thank the one who said no to me at Real Madrid. Those days I went there I looked at the badge and that kit, and I knew something wasn't right (...) I don't remember who rejected me, if I see him I would tell him that now I am enjoying myself at Barcelona." Pedri to Onda Cero

At just 22 years old, the midfielder is living a dream moment. After seasons filled with injuries, finally under the guidance of Hansi Flick he has regained the level that for many makes him the natural heir to Xavi Hernández or Andrés Iniesta at Barcelona.

The assessments made by Real Madrid failed regarding his talent. In times where Xabi Alonso's technical staff are so actively seeking a playmaker, Madrid will regret rejecting a CV that shines at their lifelong rival.