Mauricio Pochettino Reveals What Stopped Him Becoming Real Madrid Head Coach in 2018

Mauricio Pochettino is approaching a year in charge of the United States national team. However, things could have been very different if a rumored move had materialized back in 2018.

The Argentine was in charge of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and had a productive few seasons. During his fourth season as Spurs head coach, a potential opportunity to coach Real Madrid had arisen. The man in charge at Los Blancos at the time was Zinedine Zidane, and he was expected to leave after the 2017-18 season.

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

In a recent interview on 'Chiringuito TV', Pochettino confirmed he was interested in making the move. However, things did not go as planned, and the Argentine has an idea why.

Real Madrid Moved Blocked By Daniel Levy

When Mauricio Pochettino was Tottenham manager, Daniel Levy was the chairman of the club. In the interview, he spoke about the conversation he had with Levy regarding the opportunity to coach Real Madrid. Despite saying he would like to go if he was given the okay, the move never materialized.

I don't know whether to tell the story or not. Zidane is leaving and logically there's the possibility of signing for Real Madrid. Surely other coaches too. I had given Levy my word that I would stay until Tottenham 's new ground was finished . At that moment I told him that I would go to Madrid if Levy gave the OK. I don't know what happened afterwards. Surely he didn't give the OK. Mauricio Pochettino

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Instead, he entered the 2018-19 season as the Spurs coach, and it would be his final season in London until he returned to Chelsea in 2023, after a brief stop in Paris. He is in the United States, but if he had taken the Madrid job, he might not be there now.

The white club appointed Julen Lopetegui, but he was sacked in October, just a few months into his tenure. Pochettino assured how Florentino Perez took the news, but has not ruled out the possibility of being in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

I don't know how Florentino Pérez took it ; it wasn't my fault. I wasn't out of contract. But it's never too late if the luck is right. Mauricio Pochettino

IMAGO / Newscom World

Pochettino is 53, so he still has plenty of time as a head coach to try a new challenge. Currently, he is aiming to take the United States far in their home tournament at the 2026 World Cup.