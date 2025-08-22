Real Madrid Reach Contract Agreement With Forward (Report)

Real Madrid have seen contract discussions with Vinicius Jr. hit several hurdles since the turn of the year. There looks to be a clear gap on what both sides want. One player who is reportedly happy with the new package that has been offered is Brahim Diaz.

The Moroccan international had reportedly been a loan target fr Portuguese side Benfica. However, ESPN have reported he is set to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, with Xabi Alonso being pleased with the forward and what he brings to the squad.

Brahim Diaz to Sign Long-Term Contract

IMAGO / PsnewZ

According to the report, Brahim Diaz is said to sign a new long-term deal, with his current deal running until 2027. He has been clearly seen as an essential player for many years to come.

Many clubs have expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old, who was a former Manchester City academy player. Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with a move, but Alonso looks to favor him staying.

Diaz started the opening game of the La Liga season against Osasuna, starting on the right. He couldn't really get into the game, but most of the team struggled against a team that defended very deep. The fact Alonso selected him over Rodrygo is a big sign he does prefer him as it stands.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

During the 2024-25 season, Diaz struggled to see the field under Carlo Ancelotti until the second half of the season. He featured in 56 games last season, 33 of those he came on as a substitute. Diaz scored six times and added eight assists during the season.

If Diaz can hit top form, he has the chance to be a consistent starter from the right side, with Alonso not seemingly a fan of Rodrygo, although that may change. If Diaz gets the start against Real Oviedo on August 24, he must take his chance as Rodrygo is waiting to get back into the team.