Real Madrid’s Center Back Crisis: Who Steps Up in Place of Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger?

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on September 13, making it 12 points from a possible 12. However, there was one blemish on the day with Dean Huijsen being sent off for what the referee perceived as a last-man foul.

The young Spaniard will now miss the game against Espanyol on September 20. He will join Antoion Rudiger on the sidelines, as the veteran is set to miss several games with an injury. It now puts Xabi Alonso in a dilemma, losing two of his first-choice center-backs.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Huijsen will be available for the mid-week Champions League game against Marseille, but who will start against Espanyol? Which of these three players could partner alongside Eder Militao?

Raul Asencio

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Young Spaniard has not had the best of starts under Xabi Alonso, which has seen him slip down the pecking order. He was the first center-back to come on against Real Sociedad, slotting into the position which allowed Aurélien Tchouaméni to step back into midfield after he covered for Dean Huijsen after the sending off.

Raul Asencio showed last season that he can play at the highest level. He played at Anfield and in El Clásicos with limited experience when Los Blancos were hit with an injury crisis. He is just lacking form, and a nod from Xabi Alonso to start could be the confidence he needs.

David Alaba

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The more experienced approach is an option for Alonso, with David Alaba back in contention after numerous layoffs over his time with the club. The 33-year-old came on for the final moments against Real Sociedad to see out the win.

The Austrian would fit into the position left by Huijsen, being a natural left-footed player. However, his lack of game time over the past year is a concern, coming up against an Espanyol team that has started the season well, beating Atletico Madrid already this season. Alonso does trust Alaba, so he has a good chance of playing on the left side.

Aurélien Tchouaméni

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

One thing Alonso could do is slot Aurélien Tchouaméni into the back four. That is what he did when Huijsen was sent off, and the Frenchman played there for long periods last season. It's an option, but one that results in losing his abilities in central midfield. Tchouaméni has been one of the best performers this season for Real Madrid, but Dani Ceballos is good cover if he does move into the back four.

Xabi Alonso mentioned left-back Álvaro Carreras in his post-game press conference, which would mean Fran Garcia would come in at left-back. The Los Blancos coach has options and will likely use training sessions this week and the Marseille game to make a decision.