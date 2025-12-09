Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's a huge week for Real Madrid after their 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo. It starts with Manchester City in the Champions League at the Bernabeu on December 10. Los Blancos will likely qualify for the next round, but a top-eight finish would mean no playoffs, and a win against the Citizens would help with that.

The Spanish side sits in fifth place with three games remaining, while Manchester City sit in ninth, knowing a win would put them above their opponents.

The Premier League side has won their last three games in the league, but have conceded seven goals in those three games. The latest was a 3-0 win over Sunderland. In attack, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden look in tremendous form, but their defence is struggling to keep out teams.

They did lose their last Champions League game at home to Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, which was a shock. There is no in between with their performances, with it being either good or bad. This is the same for Real Madrid at the moment, coming off a loss to Celta Vigo after beating Athletic Club on the road.

The two have met each other plenty of times over the years, including in the knockout stages last season and two years previously. The games have always been tight affairs, with Los Blancos coming out on top in the playoff round in 2025.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Date Result February 19, 2025 Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City UCL Knockout Stages 2nd Leg February 11, 2025 Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid UCL Knockout Stages 1st Leg April 17, 2024 Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid UCL QF 1st Leg (4-5 Pens) April 9, 2024 Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City UCL QF 2nd Leg May 17, 2023 Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid continues to pick up injuries, which means they are down to the bare bones in defence. Eder Militao is the latest and is expected to be out for around four months. It leaves them with just Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio as the only healthy centre-backs, unless Dean Huijsen is close to a return.

Franco Mastantuono has been an unused substitute for the past three games after his injury and could be pushing to start this game. However, with a lot on the line, Alonso may look to the more experienced players to start.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: +150

Draw: +290

Manchester City: +155

Both teams to score:

Yes: -240

No: +185

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -120; Under: -120)

Manchester City: 1.5 (Over -120; Under: -120)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -200

Manchester City or tie: -195

Real Madrid or Manchester City: -400

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City

United States: Paramount+

Canada: DAZN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

