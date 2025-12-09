Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
It's a huge week for Real Madrid after their 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo. It starts with Manchester City in the Champions League at the Bernabeu on December 10. Los Blancos will likely qualify for the next round, but a top-eight finish would mean no playoffs, and a win against the Citizens would help with that.
The Spanish side sits in fifth place with three games remaining, while Manchester City sit in ninth, knowing a win would put them above their opponents.
The Premier League side has won their last three games in the league, but have conceded seven goals in those three games. The latest was a 3-0 win over Sunderland. In attack, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden look in tremendous form, but their defence is struggling to keep out teams.
They did lose their last Champions League game at home to Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, which was a shock. There is no in between with their performances, with it being either good or bad. This is the same for Real Madrid at the moment, coming off a loss to Celta Vigo after beating Athletic Club on the road.
The two have met each other plenty of times over the years, including in the knockout stages last season and two years previously. The games have always been tight affairs, with Los Blancos coming out on top in the playoff round in 2025.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Date
Result
February 19, 2025
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City UCL Knockout Stages 2nd Leg
February 11, 2025
Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid UCL Knockout Stages 1st Leg
April 17, 2024
Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid UCL QF 1st Leg (4-5 Pens)
April 9, 2024
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City UCL QF 2nd Leg
May 17, 2023
Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid continues to pick up injuries, which means they are down to the bare bones in defence. Eder Militao is the latest and is expected to be out for around four months. It leaves them with just Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio as the only healthy centre-backs, unless Dean Huijsen is close to a return.
Franco Mastantuono has been an unused substitute for the past three games after his injury and could be pushing to start this game. However, with a lot on the line, Alonso may look to the more experienced players to start.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: +150
Draw: +290
Manchester City: +155
Both teams to score:
Yes: -240
No: +185
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -120; Under: -120)
Manchester City: 1.5 (Over -120; Under: -120)
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -200
Manchester City or tie: -195
Real Madrid or Manchester City: -400
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date
Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City
United States: Paramount+
Canada: DAZN
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
