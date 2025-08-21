What’s Holding Up Vinicius Jr.’s New Deal with Real Madrid? (Report)

The contract talks between Real Madrid and forward Vinicius Jr. have been a hot topic since the turn of the year. In January, it was reported that both were close to an agreement, with the Brazilian set to sign after the 2024-25 season. However, that looks to be far from the case.

According to ESPN, talks have stalled, with Vini Jr.'s camp unhappy with the Madrid hierarchy's failure to meet their demands. The player wants to earn the same as the top earner at the club, Kylian Mbappe, who makes $23 million (€20 million) and a further $11 million (€10 million) in bonuses. However, Madrid are not willing to accept that as of now.

Talks to Continue After the 2025-26 Season

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Vinicius Jr.'s camp is said to be backing down from negotiations, and will continue them after the current season. The Brazilians' contract expires in 2027, so there is no rush to renew from the players' side. However, the club may feel differently, as they have reportedly said that if a deal is not agreed after the 2025-26 season, they may look to sell him.

Mbappe, who signed in 2024 from PSG on a free transfer, was said to be given a big wage and bonuses because the club did not pay a transfer fee. Vini Jr. believes he is just as vital in the team, and wants his wage to show that. However, the club will not budge, and with it being such a small margin, the 25-year-old is not interested in signing a three-year extension for so little.

It has put the Saudi Pro League on notice, with some of their top clubs eyeing a multi-million pound move for the forward. That has cooled over the last few months, but signing a player of the caliber of Vinicius would be a significant statement.