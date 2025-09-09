Why Is Real Madrid Castilla Competing in the Premier League International Cup?

It's not only the Real Madrid senior team starting a new chapter with a young head coach on the sidelines. Real Madrid Castilla are doing the same, with Alvaro Arbeloa, another former player. They started the domestic season with a win, beating Lugo 2-1. On September 10, they embark on a new tournament, one that Castilla have never participated in before.

Castilla face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League International Cup, a tournament founded in 2014. This is the first time the white team has accepted the invitation, but what is the tournament, and how does it work?

What is the Premier League International Cup?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Premier League International Cup is a tournament created in 2014, designed for youth teams from across Europe to play in highly competitive games. Teams can field players under the age of 23. The English teams that have U21 teams can field three outfield players over that age, as well as an overage goalkeeper.

The tournament started with 16 teams, eight from England and eight European teams. It has now expanded to 32 teams, 16 from England and 16 from Europe. The teams from outside England accept invitations to compete, while the top 16 teams from the English league system qualify.

Teams are divided into four groups of eight, with only the group winners and runners-up advancing to the knockout stages. Each team plays four group games, all of which are held in the United Kingdom.

Real Madrid Looking Forward to Big Test

IMAGO / Mijanphoto

Castilla have been drawn in Group A, alongside some big names. They will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Manchester City, and Southampton over the next several months. It's a big test for Alvaro Arbeloa's side, one that defender Manu Serrano is relishing. He spoke to Real Madrid TV about the upcoming tournament and match against Wolverhampton.

We know it's going to be a very demanding competition that will demand 100 percent of us. The team is approaching it with enthusiasm, desire, and ambition to improve every day we go out to compete in this jersey. Manu Serrano

It's an excellent opportunity for the club, which could win the competition in their first year of competing and become only the second Spanish club to do so. Villarreal won it back in 2016, but no team from Spain has made the final since. Can Castilla reach the knockout stages?