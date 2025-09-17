Will Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold Return to Face His Former Team Liverpool?

The first Champions League game of the season for Real Madrid was a successful one, although it came with some bad news for Xabi Alonso. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury inside the first five minutes of the game against Marseille. Dani Carvajal replaced him, who himself was sent off later in the game.

After further tests, the English international has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. It was a blow to the new summer signing, who was looking to get a good run of games in the team as a starter.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold be Available to Face Liverpool?

IMAGO / Le Pictorium

It has not been confirmed by the club when he will return, but reports suggest it will be after the November international break. If that is the case, he would miss several La Liga games, including the first El Clasico of the season at the end of October.

The big question would be one game that everybody circled when the Champions League games were announced. Real Madrid were set to face Liverpool in the league phase at Anfield in the first week of November. It would be the second-to-last game before the international break in November.

The 26-year-old would love to make his return for the game, playing his boyhood club. However, there could be plenty of hostility towards him from the fans, who were unhappy that he left on a free transfer this past June. One thing is for sure: Xabi Alonso will not rush him back just for the sake of a reunion with his former club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Reacts to Injury on Social Media

The Los Blancos No.12 eacted to his injury news on his social media. Trent said he would be back stronger than before.

Will be back as soon as possible. Stronger than before. See you soon Madridistas. Trent Alexander-Arnold

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It's a World Cup year for players whose national teams qualify for the 2026 tournament. England are very close to booking their place there after five wins from five in their qualifying group. Trent was left out of the last squad, with the England boss critical of his defensive work. Being on the sideline for two months is not what he wants. Alexander-Arnold needs time on the field to get back into Thomas Tuchel's plans this summer.