Xabi Alonso Is Clear About Who Has the Highest 'Technical Level' in Real Madrid's Midfield

Xabi Alonso continues to advance in his project at Real Madrid, which is why the manager is convinced of the importance of starting the present season in the best possible way.

However, the Basque coach will use the international break to continue running tests, as he does not want a predictable team and does want tactical variants, something he spoke about in his presentation press conference.

Football is dynamic. Two can be three, three can be two... or even five, if you put them on the last line. What I want is for us to interpret and for the footballers to be able to play, although sometimes there are injuries or circumstances, and you have to play out of position, where they can be most comfortable. Xabi Alonso

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Alonso also said:

Where they can best demonstrate their qualities: physical, technical, tactical, and mental. The good thing is to have good players... after that, it's my problem," expressed the Real Madrid manager. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso Chooses His Favorite Real Madrid Midfielder

Within this idea, Alonso considers Aurélien Tchouaméni's contribution to be significant, above all because his play provides the team with balance.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Furthermore, according to information from Defensa Central, the native of Tolosa has admitted that the player who has surprised him the most among the midfielders is the Frenchman.

Xabi Alonso considers that the Gaul has more technical ability than he expected and, above all, because tactically he gives an extra in everything, in the system, in high pressing, in long-range shooting. Defensa Central

Therefore, it seems the Frenchman has been a pleasant discovery for Alonso, despite the fact that the former Monaco player used to be a heavily questioned player by the Real Madrid fanbase.

Tchouaméni Transforms from Villain to Hero

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

These criticisms were clearly conditioned by him playing out of position, something that clearly left him in a very bad light during the final stage of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure at the Merengue club.

Tchouaméni, 25, had already been considered a superstar in his country, ever since he played in Ligue 1 before signing for the fifteen-time UEFA Champions League winners. This season, the Frenchman has already registered two starts in the first two La Liga matchdays, which highlights the confidence Alonso has placed in him.

Last season, Tchouaméni played 51 matches with Real Madrid, plus the three games he played in the Club World Cup, during which he registered 14 goals and 10 assists.