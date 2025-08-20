Arsenal Injury Blow Could Mean Real Madrid Forward is Back on the Table (Report)

Arsenal and Real Madrid both started their domestic campaigns with a 1-0 win as they look to improve on their second-place finish of last season. The Gunners visited Old Trafford to face Manchester United with new forward Viktor Gyökeres starting up top. German international Kai Havertz came on for the Swede, but is set to spend some time on the sidelines.

Havertz suffered a knee injury, and although it is not known how long his absence will be, it is expected to be some time. Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal will now be active in the transfer market to find a forward.

Could Arsenal Make a Move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The question is, who could Arsenal target in the transfer portal? The club has been constantly linked with Brazilian forward Rodrygo, as have other Premier League teams, Manchester City and Liverpool. There has been no noise from the Spanish club about him leaving, but after last night, that may change.

Rodrygo was on the bench for the game against Osasuna, and Xabi Alonso chose to bring on young players Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia, with the 24-year-old forward not getting on the field. The decision has started media rumors about Rdrygo being a possible transfer out of the club, with Alonso playing down the decision not to bring him on.

Nothing is going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition it was. Today it's just one game, we can leave the rest behind. What counts is this season and of course I'm counting on Rodrygo. It's just one game, we shouldn't read too far into the future. If he gets those minutes in three months' time, I'll be able to answer you with more certainty. Today it was just the circumstances of the game and my decisions. Xabi Alonso

🚨⚠️ Zero minutes again for Rodrygo tonight as he was unused sub against Osasuna.



Manchester City want Rodrygo but will only try if Savinho goes to Tottenham — and that move is still not advancing, blocked by #MCFC hierarchy as of now. pic.twitter.com/aA7RDfhxlW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2025

The Metro has reported that Real Madrid could be ready to slash their price for the Brazilian, which could interest Arsenal. The transfer window shuts on September 1, so there is not a lot of time for Mikel Arteta to find a replacement.

If Arsenal do decide to splash out on Rodrygo, Havertz will likely be set for a lengthy amount of time. If it's just a short-term issue, then the cub may target a cheaper option.