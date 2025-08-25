Fabrizio Romano Drops News That Real Madrid Player Could Leave This Window (Report)

Summer transfer news regarding Real Madrid has been quiet the past few weeks, with the club looking likely to have done all business. Head coach Xabi Alonso had indicated that things may happen, but the Spaniard had also said he was happy with the squad.

The words during the press conference before facing Real Oviedo gave the impression that the players in the squad were staying, and nobody would depart before the window shuts on September 1. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that one player may be on his way out in the coming days.

Ligue 1 Side Marseille Showing Interest in Dani Ceballos

According to Fabrizio Romano on his social media, the French side Marseille are very interested in Dani Ceballos, and are pushing to sign him before the window closes. That has been followed by numerous Spanish media outlets reporting the same news.

The Italian journalist continued to say that the deal would not be an easy one to complete, but Olympique Marseille are in discussion with Real Madrid. The talks are reportedly a loan deal with an option to buy.

🚨⚪️🔵 Olympique Marseille are keen on signing Dani Ceballos as dream target for the midfield.



Initial talks took place, not an easy deal with Real Madrid but Olympique Marseille are trying. #OM



Loan with option to buy being discussed. pic.twitter.com/9y8sUBXCv2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

Ceballos has been rumored to be a possible sale this summer, with his former club Real Betis heavily linked with a move for the midfielder. That has died down over the past week, with it looking more likely that the 29-year-old would stay with the club and be part of Xabi Alonso's squad for the new season.

The Spanish midfielder has made late substitute appearances in both La Liga games this season. With Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga both injured, he was seen as an essential player. However, the latter is back soon, and Bellingham is due back in October. When both players are back, Ceballos would struggle to make the bench, so a sale for regular football makes more sense.

The French side and Los Blancos have a short window to agree on a deal. However, if it is a season-long loan for Ceballos, then it could happen quickly. If Ceballos does move on, will that be the last bit of transfer business for the club?