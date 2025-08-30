Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Serie A Side Linked with Real Madrid Midfielder (Report)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been a significant talking point about departing the club this summer. His former club, Real Betis, was reportedly interested, and French club Marseille was just a contract away from completing a deal. The move fell through at the last minute, with Ceballos halting the move.

Serie A side Juventus was the latest team to be linked with a move for the 29-year-old, looking to add experience to their midfield. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the move, suggesting the Old Lady will not make a late move to sign Ceballos.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Romano said on his social media account that Juventus are not in talks or ready to offer a contract to Ceballos despite recent reports.

Xabi Alonso Confirms Dani Ceballos Will Stay in Madrid

When the Marseille move fell through after both teams had agreed a fee, the reports suggested Ceballos only wanted a move to his former club Real Betis. However, Los Verdiblancos were not willing to meet the asking price of around $17 million (€15 million).

🚨❌ Juventus are not working on Dani Ceballos deal despite reports. No talks, no contacts. pic.twitter.com/PiEqUbJU6F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2025

Since then, Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso has spoken about Dani Ceballos and the possibility that he could move this window. During his press conference ahead of the Mallorca game, the Spanish coach revealed where he will be after the window shuts on September 1.

I spoke with him and it has been resolved in the matter that he is staying. What I think changes nothing. He is staying, he is one more of the squad. And I am happy with him. Xabi Alonso

With Jude Bellingham out until October, and Eduardo Camavinga just joining the team transing after his injury, Ceballos will be an essential player for Alonso. It gives the midfielder a chance to show the coach he should be in contention to start games, as Alonso does not use favoritism to pick his squad.

IMAGO / PGS Photo Agency

The Spanish midfielder was a key player for Carlo Ancelotti last season and had some of his best games in a Real Madrid shirt. Under Alonso, he made six substitute appearances totaling 74 minutes. Two of those came in the two La Liga games this season, totaling just four minutes.

Ceballos' contract runs until 2027, so he has two more years remaining on his contract with the club. There is a good chance he will stay until 2026; then, Real Madrid may look to sell him. However, he would have a season to prove his worth to the team.