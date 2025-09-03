Los Blancos Star Hopes Premier League Midfielder Will Join Him at Real Madrid

Real Madrid had a solid summer transfer window, bringing in four new players. Three of those were in defensive areas, with the other being a more attacking option. If Los Blancos fans were to grumble, they might have wanted a central midfielder.

It has been a significant talking point ever since Toni Kroos retired at the end of the 2023-24 season. Fans pointed to the departure as a huge reason why the team struggled during last season, and now, with Luka Modric gone, it's a position that needs addressing.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Plenty of names have been mentioned, but Manchester City midfielder Rodri looks to be high on the shortlist. Could we see him in a Real Madrid jersey in the future?

Dani Carvajal Wants Rodri at Real Madrid

The midfielder plays alongside Dani Carvajal with the Spanish national team. Both have joined up for the upcoming international break after missing the last few with long-term injuries.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Speaking in an interview with COPE, Carvajal was asked about his thoughts on Rodri, with the reporter jokingly inquiring about the progress of negotiations. The 33-year-old did not dent his opinion on Rodri coming to Madrid.

I've already let him know. I hope he can be with us at the club in the future because he's a great player, but for now, I understand that he's just coming off a long-term injury and that he wants to repay the trust they've placed in the club. Dani Carvajal

The veteran defender continued:

There are always two players per position. I've always tried to give my best, through the best and worst moments, but, well, I always try to be there. I mean, I think some of my best performances have been when I've had tough competition, and that's how I take it. Dani Carvajal

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Over the last few months, Real Madrid have been linked with several midfielders, all of whom possess similar qualities to Rodri. The hierarchy at the Madrid club is said to be big fans of the Manchester City player, but given his lengthy layoff, they want to see how he performs this coming season.

Rodri will be 30 next summer, and typically, when players reach that age at Real Madrid, the club offers only one-year contracts. The other players they have been linked with are much younger, just like the players they have signed this summer. The club would likely prefer a player who can offer multiple years, with his value not reducing.