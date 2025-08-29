Newcastle United Ready to Make €50 Million Offer for Real Madrid Midfielder (Report)

Despite not having been able to make his debut this season yet and having been carrying various physical problems for months, Eduardo Camavinga continues to be a player admired internationally. The latest reports point to a possible offer of €50 million ($58.5 million) for his signing.

Eduardo Camavinga is not having an easy time at Real Madrid. Hindered for some time by various physical problems that have prevented him from enjoying the regularity needed to show his best version, the versatile French midfielder hopes to recover his level and become an important piece for Xabi Alonso.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

With the international break around the corner, and the intention of returning to the pitch with the rest of his teammates to fight for a place, the Frenchman is also the centre of attention in the press for other aspects. This is precisely what can be inferred from the information released by Defensa Central.

Newcastle Reportedly Wants to Sign Eduardo Camavinga

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

The cited source indicates that there is a team willing to put a more than interesting amount of money on the table for the incorporation of the 22-year-old player (35 games played last season with 2082 minutes, 2 goals and 2 assists). In this case, it is an English squad.

Specifically, it is Newcastle United, a club that is looking for reinforcements and has among its priorities the incorporation of a new top-level midfielder. According to what was published on the Defensa Central site, the Magpies are willing to put on the table an offer for around $47 million (€40 million) fixed and $11 million (€10 million) in add-ons.

In any case, the idea of allowing Camavinga's departure does not feature in Real Madrid's plans, so the English team will see their target come to nothing. In the Spanish capital, there is full confidence in the qualities of the player for whom they paid around €30 million to Rennes in the summer of 2021, and they see him as an important piece of the project.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Since his arrival at Real Madrid in August 2021, Camavinga has already made 180 appearances with the Merengue outfit, scoring four goals.

Back then, the Frenchman was linked to reinforce other big European clubs, like Paris Saint-Germain, but the young player's dream was always to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, and it seems that, despite having already won everything with Real Madrid, that continues to be his intention to this day.