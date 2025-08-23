Premier League Side to Rival Real Madrid for Crystal Palace Player (Report)

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was asked in the press conference before the Real Oviedo game if he was happy with the squad. The Spaniard replied he was, but did leave the door open for more possible transfers during the summer.

It's unlikely that a significant money transfer would come from the door with just over a week left on the transfer window, which shuts on September 1. If they were to make a splash signing, it would likely be a central midfield player.

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

One of the top targets for Alonso is said to be Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old is a top priority for Los Blancos, but they could face a battle with a Premier League giant.

Manchester United Interested in Crystal Palace Midfielder

According to AS, Real Madrid are big admirers of Adam Wharton and after missing out on now Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, they are looking to the English international as the perfect player to play the holding role in Alonso's midfield.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Premier League side Manchester United are also interested in the Eagles player, according to the report. The Red Devils were interested in Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, but a $117 million (€100 million) price tag meant they backed off. Palace are said to want just $93 million (€80 million) for Wharton, which has put Manchester United on notice.

Real Madrid have been linked with several midfielders, including Manchester City's Rodri, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Casllister, and Chelsea's Enzo Ferenandez. Still, all would be close to or above triple-figure transfers.

As mentioned, it would be doubtful for Real Madrid to break the bank again for one of the mentioned players. However, next summer is when the club will release funds for a transfer. The only reason that a move would happen is if they sell forward Rodrygo. However, doing two deals in the space of seven days seems too short a window for it to happen.