Real Madrid at Risk of Losing Midfielder with 69 Appearances and 8 Goal Contributions

Real Madrid have one of the best academies in the world, and to their misfortune, they could soon lose a young player who has shown a great deal of talent in the club's youth system.

In this case, it is not a Premier League club or some other foreign league, but another La Liga club where a strong interest in this jewel has emerged.

UD Levante achieved their much-desired promotion to the top tier of Spanish football last season, thanks in part to the excellent level shown by Carlos Álvarez, the hero of the year, thanks to his fantastic final goal.

At Sevilla, they did not give him the opportunity to prove his talent, and now that he is in the First Division, he has caught the eye of several teams in Europe who want to take him in these final hours of the market.

Levante Interested in Real Madrid Midfielder Manuel Ángel

Benfica have put €15M ($17.5M) on the table, of which up to 40% would go to the coffers of the Sevilla, but for the moment, the Granotas have not accepted the offer.

Instead, they have studied what the alternative could be, according to reports from the newspaper AS. And that alternative is none other than Manuel Ángel, a central midfielder for Real Madrid Castilla who is key for manager Álvaro Arbeloa. Losing him would be a very significant loss for his team.

"At this moment, the Valencian club have directed their gaze towards Manuel Ángel, a 21-year-old footballer from Real Madrid Castilla. The central midfielder is considered to be one of the great pearls of 'La Fábrica' and one of the leaders of Álvaro Arbeloa's squad." Jorge García Hernández for AS

Ángel, 21, has registered 69 games played, combining his appearances with Castilla and with the U-19 team that has played some UEFA Youth League matches, as per Transfermarkt. The young midfielder has played 18 Youth League games while the rest have been appearances in the league that Castilla play in, depending on the season.

Throughout his short career, Ángel has managed to score three goals and provide five assists while wearing the shirt of his formative club. He can play both as a defensive midfielder and as a number 8.

While it would be a noticeable loss for Real Madrid Castilla, it is not so for Real Madrid's first team, which has been renewed with the arrival of Xabi Alonso on the bench, and the recent high level of midfielders like Aurélien Tchouaméni or Arda Güler.