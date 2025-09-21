Real Madrid Could Hand Liverpool Another Loss in the Battle for Premier League Talent (Report)

Real Madrid have handed European rivals Liverpool a handful of defeats on and off the pitch over the last several seasons. From Champions League final wins to transfer targets snatched from their grasp. They also signed one of their star players this past summer for a cut-price deal, in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Being two of the most successful clubs in Europe, they will constantly battle for the same transfer targets. It could happen again when it comes to Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi. The English international has been linked with both clubs and was very close to joining Liverpool this summer.

IMAGO / News Images

According to The Mirror, a British newspaper, Guehi is reportedly set to make a U-turn on his Liverpool move, with Real Madrid now his preferred destination. The opportunity to play abroad is a significant interest, and with Los Blancos announcing their interest, he is willing to move in the summer.

Liverpool's Failure to Get Deal Done Could Be Costly

Liverpool were close to bringing in Marc Guehi on the final day of the summer transfer window. However, despite clubs agreeing on a fee, it was reported that Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner stepped in to block a move. If the Reds had acted earlier, they could have had more time to seal a deal for the 25-year-old.

Marc Guehi has reportedly informed his advisors he would prefer to join Real Madrid after his summer move to Liverpool collapsed. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 21, 2025

The Palace captain is in the final year of his contract, and it appears he will not be signing a new deal. It means he is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with teams outside the Premier League in January. That could benefit Real Madrid and hinder Liverpool's chances of closing out a deal.

The question is for Xabi Alonso: Do they prefer a move for Guiehi or another out-of-contract player in the summer who happens to play for Liverpool? Ibrahima Konate is another player being linked with a move to the Bernabéu, but Los Blancos will likely sign only one of those players. That is, unless Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Raul Asencio all leave after the 2025-26 season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If Real can sign both deals on free transfers, it would be an incredible double deal, securing two established players for both club and country. Even just one of those would be seen as great business, but which one will it be? Currently, it's difficult to predict which player it will be.