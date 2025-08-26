Real Madrid Could Swoop for Out-of-Favour Premier League Star (Report)

Real Madrid have been linked to rumors involving several midfielders, including Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. Los Blancos could still bring in a player at the position, especially if Dani Ceballos leaves. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Marseille, and that would likely be the only reason they would bring in a replacement.

Wharton would likely be too much money, but another name has emerged as a possible transfer target. According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United's Kobie Mainoo is being monitored by Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and several Premier League clubs. It comes after the Red Devils' head coach, Ruben Amorim, confirmed in a press conference that the young Englishman needs to compete with Bruno Fernandes for a place in the starting lineup.

Could Real Madrid Make a Loan Move for Kobbie Mainoo?

IMAGO / Action Plus

Everything depends on Dani Ceballos, and if he joins Marseille or another club before the transfer window closes on September 1. If Real Madrid make a move for Kobbie Mainoo, it could be a loan. The club will not want to spend any significant amounts of money, which would be the case if they made a move for Adam Wharton.

Bruno Fernandes is the club captain, and although Ruben Amorim is not scared to drop key players, it's doubtful Mainoo would start ahead of the Portuguese international if he is fit. It leaves the door open for a possible move, and with the coach's comments, it has piqued the interest of other teams.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Mainoo is still just 20 years old, so Manchester United will be reluctant to let him leave the club this summer, or at least would want a hefty fee. However, a loan deal could be on the table if the Premier League club feels they have enough cover.

It would be an excellent move for Mainoo, who could get a fresh start and work alongside England stars Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Could Real beat their rivals, Atletico, to his signature?