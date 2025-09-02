Real Madrid Dealt Major Blow As Midfield Target Set to Sign New Contract (Report)

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for a star central midfielder this past summer, but with the transfer window now closed, any deal will happen in 2026, likely in the summer. Despite Arda Guler transitioning into the center, the club still want a player in the mold of Toni Kroos.

Several names have been mentioned, including Cristal Palace's Adam Wharton, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Endo Fernandez, and many more. One of the more predominant names linked with a move is PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. Head coach Xabi Alonso is said to be a huge fan, but any deal for the 25-year-old could be off the table.

PSG Midfielder Vitinha to Sign New Deal

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

According to Marca, Vitinha is close to committing his long-term future to the European Champions. The Portuguese player has been a sensation for Luis Enrique and is expected to sign a contract that will keep him in Paris until 2029.

Past reports have stated that Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Vitinha and what he brings to the field. With Los Blancos showing interest, PSG slapped a whopping $141 million (€130 million) price tag on their star midfielder. It was money they were not prepared to spend this summer, possibly considering a move next summer. However, if a new contract is agreed, the Madrid club may have to pivot to other targets.

Who Else Could Real Madrid target in Midfield?

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Adam Wharton is the player who has drawn the most interest from Real Madrid in recent weeks. The 21-year-old Englishman has been a sensation since he broke into the Crystal Palace side, even managing a call-up to the 2024 Euros squad for England.

However, if they were to attempt to sign Wharton, they would face plenty of competition from several clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester City, who have been monitoring the player's development.

They also have two other young players on their shortlist, Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit. The former was heavily linked with a late loan move to Madrid, with him being out of favour at the club. His parent club blocked any move due to injuries suffered over the weekend.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The future business looks midfield-driven for Alonso, and with so many players on his shortlist, it may come down to the value. For now, the position group remains strong and has started the new season well.