Real Madrid Looking to Pounce on Another Player in Final Year of Contract (Report)

When it comes to top players heading into the final year of their contract, expect Real Madrid to be watching on to see how things unfold. The Spanish club have signed David Alaba, Kylian Mbappe, and this summer, Trent Alexander-Arnold on free transfers. The latter, they had to pay a small fee to get him for the Club World Cup.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is another who Los Blancos could target, as he is contracted until 2026. However, another French center-back is heading into his final year, and Madrid are waiting to see how talks unfold before possibly making a move.

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano Contract Talks on Hold

According to Sport Bild's Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation regarding Dayot Upamecano's contract talks with Bayern Munich. The French center-back is in his final year of his contract, and talks have stalled.

The report reveals that Upamecano has a clear stance; he wants to be financially rewarded for his performances, and if not, he will not sign a new contract. It has put Real Madrid and other clubs on notice as the Frenchman is one of the best defenders in the world at the moment.

Die Roten will hope they can get a deal done before the turn of the year. Clubs outside of Germany can negotiate with Upamecano and offer a pre-contract agreement. The German side will look to avoid that situation, as Los Blancos are known to be good at persuading players to join on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old signed for Bayern in 2021 from fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He has made over 150 appearances for the club, helping win three league titles and three German Super Cups. He is currently earning around $9 million (€8 million) annually, but wants to be one of the top earners at the club.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation of its French teammates. Liverpool's Konate is also in a standstill with contract talks, and is a top target for Xabi Alonso. Could one of them be wearing a white jersey next season?