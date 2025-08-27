Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos Haults Marseille Move as He Wants One Club (Report)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been linked with a move away from the club over the past several weeks. The latest team to be linked is Ligue 1 side Marseille, and every report suggests that a deal is close, with Ceballos interested in the move.

However, the 29-year-old has since had a change of heart, making a U-turn on the move. According to Journalist Santi Aouna at Foot Mercato, both Marseille and Real Madrid had agreed on a fee for Ceballos. Things have changed just a few hours after the announcement, with the Spaniard wanting to join only one club.

Dani Ceballos Wants Real Betis

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Gonzalo Tortosa of El Chiringuito TV, Dani Ceballos does not want to move to Marseille, thereby halting any previously agreed-upon move. The report suggests that the Spaniard wants a move to one club, his former team, Real Betis. They had been linked with a move earlier in the window, but nothing was agreed upon.

There are now talks over the next few hours between Real Betis and Real Madrid to see if they can agree on a deal. Los Blancos are said to want around $17 million (€15 million) for the midfielder, a fee that Betis saw as too much a month ago.

Ceballos is also said to be open to staying at the Madrid club if an agreement can't be reached with Los Verdiblancos. He wants to fight for his place, but it appears he plans to stay in Spain; his destination is still unknown.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez

In the two La Liga matches under Xabi Alonso, Ceballos made just two appearances as a substitute, and both for just a few minutes. Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are due back from injury, so it looks bleak for his future and playing time. A move back to a club he loves could be a much better move for his career at the age of 29.