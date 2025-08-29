Real Madrid Track €121M Chelsea Player Despite Significant Complications

Although it is by no means a priority, Real Madrid continue working on the search for a new midfielder.

Following the successive departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, players who guided the team during its most successful years, the club is trying to locate a footballer with the capacity to take control of the center of the pitch during the coming seasons.

According to reports, among the candidates being considered, the name of Enzo Fernández continues to stand out.

Fernández, 24, arrived at Chelsea in January 2023 and, after overcoming a not-so-simple adaptation process, has finally managed to become one of the pillars of the London outfit and one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in Europe.

In addition to his talent and physical capacity, the player, born in San Martín, is to the complete liking of the Meringues due to his already considerable experience (117 official matches with the Blues) and his wide margin for progression.

That said, the Real Madrid board assume that his signing is very complicated.

Real Madrid Maintain Interest in Chelsea Star Enzo Fernández

IMAGO / News Images

As he has a long-term contract (until June 2032) and carries an investment of no less than €121 million ($141 million) on his shoulders, it seems clear that the Londoners would not facilitate his transfer.

Therefore, his arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu would be contingent on the player putting on maximum pressure and forcing the English entity to negotiate a transfer for which a high fee would have to be paid.

"At Real Madrid, of course, they very much like his profile, but also maintaining a healthy economy (…) In the short term, we repeat, it will be very difficult," concludes Defensa Central on their report.

Last season, Fernández played 46 matches with Chelsea between the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Conference League, recording six goals and 14 assists.

Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

In fact, that campaign was his highest-scoring so far, as in 2023-24 he scored seven goals and could only provide three assists.

This season, Enzo already has nine appearances with the Blues and has two goals and three assists, so it is shaping up to be one of his most productive campaigns yet.

Although signing a midfielder is not urgent for Real Madrid, it is perhaps the "weakest" area of the team, not because of the individual quality of the players they currently have, but because of the profile of players they are.

Chelsea have Enzo, PSG have Vitinha, Barcelona have Pedri, and for the moment, the club managed by Xabi Alonso does not have a player of that level and that style who can pull the strings of the match.