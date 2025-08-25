Real Madrid Transfer News: Ceballos, Paz, Hincapie, Rodrygo & More - August 25, 2025

Real Madrid were expected to have a quiet few days leading up to the transfer window closing on September 1. However, Los Blancos may see some players depart before the date, and possibly could see one more player come in for Xabi Alonso.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid could be one of several teams linked with a move for a player who was a key performer under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. Defender Piero Hincapie looks set to leave before the transfer window closes, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur mentioned as possible destinations. Los Blancos are one team keeping tabs on the Ecuadorian and could make a move. - Florian Plettenberg

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly had a $82 million (€70 million) offer for Como midfielder Nico Paz rejected by the Serie A side. It is said that Real Madrid may want to sign the player in 2026, possibly, and can do so for just $12 million (€10 million) due to a clause in his contract after he signed in 2024. However, if they did sign him, they would compensate Como fairly. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos looks set to depart the club this summer, with French side Marseille looking to get a deal done before the window shuts. They are in talks with Los Blancos about a possible loan with an option to buy, with the 29-year-old reportedly wanting the move to happen. - Fabrizio Romano

A Mexican player labelled the next generational talent could be about to agree a move to Real Madrid. Gilberto Mora, who is just 16 years old, is said to be close to agreeing a move to Los Blancos from Mexican club Club Tijuana, and would join the club when he turns 18. - Fichajes

Several Saudi Pro League teams are looking at making a last-ditch bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The offers are said to be around $129 million (€110 million), which would be over the club's valuation. It will be an offer the club seriously considers, but would it leave them short for the season? - Fichajes