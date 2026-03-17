Real Madrid Transfer News: Florentino Perez Want Olise, Dalot, Chema, & More

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to release the purse strings this summer, and he has one player in mind. Perez is said to be looking at a huge bid for Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, who is one of the hottest players in the world.

Los Blancos are also said to be compiling a list of players to fill their squad with several players set to depart after this season.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Sportimage

With the departure of their club captain, Dani Carvajal, likely this summer, Real Madrid have targeted a Premier League player as a potential replacement. Manchester United's Diogo Dalot is the player in question, with Los Blancos seeing him as competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who signed last summer. Around $34 million (€30 million) could be enough to sign the Portuguese international. - h/t Football 365

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is said to be a big admirer of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. So much so, the club are preapring a huge offer to try and lure him to the Bernabeu this summer. The Frenchman is in his second season with the German side and has been one of the best players in Europe. Los Blancos could be willing to offer $184 million (€160 million) for the 24-year-old, nearly three times as much as Bayern paid Crystal Palace. - MARCA

Newcastle United are interested in signing a Bundesliga midfielder, but face competition from Real Madrid. Stuttgart's Chema Andres has impressed since joining the German club this season, signed from the LKos Blancos academy. The Magpies are interested, but with the Spanish giants having a 50% buy-back clause, they have the first option to bring him back if they choose. - AS

IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

As Real Madrid searches for a central midfielder, one player is said to be the No. 1 target. Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez is the player in question, and Los Blancos are said to be very interested in signing the Argentine. The Premier League club are open to selling him, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the 25-year-old. - Fichajes

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United are said to be sending scouts to watch Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga face Manchester City. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the club, and for the right price, could be sold this summer. - Defensa Central