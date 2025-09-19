Real Madrid Transfer News: Gravenberch, Mainoo, Camavinga, Fernández & More - September 19, 2025

Although it may be a long way until the winter transfer window opens, Real Madrid continue to be linked with players, especially midfielders. One of those is Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, who could be part of a massive swap deal with a Los Blancos midfielder. Other Premier League midfielders also continue to be linked with a move to the white club.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Xabi Alonso has identified one Liverpool player as his next signing and has insisted the board pay up for the 23-year-old talent. Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is the player in question, with Alonso being a big admirer of the player. He could be seen as the holding midfielder the club craves. - Fichajes

Real Madrid have learnt the amount they will need to spend to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Los Blancos had been linked with a move for the Englishman in the final days of the summer window, but nothing materialized. The Red Devils have set a whopping $105 million (€90 million) price tag if Real Madrid wants to sign the 20-year-old. - Fichajes

Chelsea are said to be the latest club tracking Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Los Blancos value the Frenchman at around $95 million (€80 million). Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been tracking the 22-year-old since reports surfaced about his decreasing role at the club. If the asking price is met, they may sell to fund future deals. - Caught Offside

If Chelsea were to swoop in and sign Camavinga, it would likely be as part of a swap deal, plus cash. They are willing to let Enzo Fernández leave to join Real Madrid if they can secure the Frenchman and some additional compensation. Los Blancos are said to be admirers of the Argentine and would be tempted if an offer were to materialize. - Defensa Central

Former Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has been appointed the manager of Benfica, and he is reportedly interested in signing a Los Blancos player as his first signing. Mourinho is interested in bringing Ferland Mendy to Portugal, with the left-back slipping down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso. The 30-year-old still has two years left on his contract, but he could be available at a low price. - Fichajes