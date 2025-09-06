Real Madrid Transfer News: Ngumoha, Rodrygo, Konate, Stiller & More - September 6, 2025

Real Madrid continue to add Liverpool players to their shortlist, with a new name they are monitoring. However, they still have one player from a Premier League club at the top of their list. Los Blancos' search for a midfielder also continues.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha, with a chance of signing him on a free transfer. President Florentino Perez is reportedly a massive fan of the 17-year-old and is eyeing a move next summer when his contract expires. However, the Premier League champions do not want another Trent Alexander-Arnold situation and will look to tie the teenager down to a new contract, given the club's current outlook. The Champions League winner believes Real Madrid are back. - Fichajes

Manchester City is still said to be very interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and could come back with a bid in January. Head coach Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Brazilian and was close to making a move this past window, but opted against it. With Rodrygo struggling for game time in the first three games, he may be open to a move. An offer of around $93 million (€80 million) could tempt Real Madrid. - Fichajes

Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller was one of several midfielders linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. However, the club did not make a move for the German or any other center midfielder. A move in 2026 is likely to happen, and Stiller could be a player they are interested in signing. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate all summer, but no move materialized. The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract, and Los Blancos are hoping to pick him up for a low price, possibly on a free transfer next summer. However, they could be prepared to offer $17 million (€15 million) in January to make him a Los Blancos player. - Defensa Central

Serie A side Juventus could revisit the signing of Dani Ceballos in January. The Real Madrid midfielder was linked with a move this summer, and nearly joined Marseille. He could move on in the winter transfer window, with Juve an interested party. - TuttoMercatoWeb