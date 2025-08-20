Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Camavinga, de Leon & More - August 20, 2025

Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Osasuna means the club starts the season with three points, but the most significant talking point coming out of the game was regarding Rodrygo. The Brazilia was left on the bench, with Xabi Alonso choosing two young forwards to come on, raising questions regarding his future.

Forward Rodrygo has reportedly told Real Madrid he wants to leave the club this summer. The Brazilian feels sidelined under Xabi Alonso and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Osasuna. Arsenal and Liverpool have been put on alert, with Los Blancos ready to drop the asking price to around $81-92 million (€70–80 million). - Fichajes

Manchester City are also interested in Rodrygo, but only if they see one of their wide players leave. Savinho has been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and if that does materialize, the Citizens will make a move for Rodrygo. Head coach Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Brazilian. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid youth star Jeremy de Leon will spend a season on loan at low-level Spanish side Hercules CF. The 21-year-old Puerto Rican international struggled to get on the field last season, suffering from injuries that halted his development. The club hopes a season-long loan can get him back on track with regular playing time. - MARCA

Real Madrid could be about to receive a late bid from Manchester United for midfielder Eduard Camavinga. The Frenchman looks to be a big part of Xabi Alonso's plans, and with Jude Bellingham out until October, there is a reluctance to sell. However, if an offer of around $94 million (€80 million) comes in, they may consider. - Fichajes

Vinicius Jr.'s transfer talks have stalled with the club once again. Sources close to ESPN have said that talks between the two have not progressed for weeks, with both parties not on the same level. The financial difference is the issue, with Vini Jr.'s camp wanting close to Kylian Mbappe's annual wage. - ESPN