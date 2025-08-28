Real Madrid Transfer News: Upamecano, Alexander-Arnold, Mainoo & More - August 28, 2025

There are just a few days left in the summer transfer window, meaning there is limited time to finalize deals for the first half of the season. Real Madrid may be busy, but it will depend on the situation regarding Dani Ceballos. However, rumors suggest there could be some movement in the January window.

Real Madrid are targeting another player heading into the final year of his contract, Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano. The French center-back and the club are at a stalemate regarding contract talks, putting Los Blancos on alert. The Spanish club could offer a pre-contract in January and get Upamecano on a free transfer. - Sport Bild

Manchester City could make a sensational move for a Real Madrid player who has just signed this summer, as early as January. The Premier League club are said to be looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold, bringing him back to England. The rumors come after speculation that Dani Carvajal is set to be the starter in the future. - Caught Offside

Despite Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos blocking his move to Marseille in favor of a move to Real Betis, it is said that the deal is off the table. The two clubs are said to be far apart on the financial package, and a deal can not be completed this summer. Betis will focus on Manchester United winger Antony. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨❌ Dani Ceballos to Real Betis was never a concrete option this summer despite recent links.



Fantastic feelings between Ceballos and Betis but it’s considered impossible deal on financial point of view.



…Betis efforts are focused on Antony. 👀 pic.twitter.com/W2Qx7NSp21 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2025

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is the latest player to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, as well as other teams. Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim's recent comment regarding the 20-year-old has sparked rumors that he could leave, possibly on a late loan deal. A deal could depend on whether Dani Ceballos leaves this window. - The Daily Mail

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to get top players through the door this summer, and are set to make one last push for a player with Real Madrid connections. The Premier League club saw a $87 million (€75 million) offer rejected last week, with Los Blancos owning 50% of the player's contract; they may want him to return in 2026. However, the Spurs will look to make one last effort with an improved bid. It will test the Real Madrid hierarchy, who would get 50% of the fee.. - Mundo Deportivo