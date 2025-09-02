Real Madrid Were Recently Close To Signing Mexican Legend (Report)

Guillermo Ochoa could have played for Real Madrid, but for various reasons, the transfer did not happen. The Spanish capital club has always been known for identifying the best talents in international football, as well as for monitoring various opportunities that arise in the market, no matter what area of the world they play in.

Recently, ESPN revealed that the club presided over by Florentino Pérez came close to having one of the greatest (living) legends of Mexican football.

Yesterday, the European football transfer market closed. One of the players who couldn't find a team for this new season was Guillermo Ochoa, who was on the verge of joining Burgos in the Spanish Second Division. However, in the end, the team changed the contract conditions, and the transfer could not be finalized.

Why Did Guillermo Ochoa Not Play For Real Madrid?

Mauricio Ymay, an ESPN reporter and close friend of Ochoa, mentioned that the Mexican goalkeeper could have arrived at Real Madrid during Carlo Ancelotti's era, at the moment when Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury in training; however, the transfer was never finalized.

Not long ago, Courtois gets injured… well, Memo had already spoken with Carlo Ancelotti's goalkeeper coach at Real Madrid to be Courtois' backup because if you remember, Lunin was going to leave Real Madrid, Courtois gets injured, Lunin does not leave Real Madrid, Lunin becomes the number one goalkeeper and so Memo is left without that possibility. Mauricio Ymay for Futbol Picante

Likewise, the reporter said that throughout Guillermo Ochoa's career, many factors combined meant he was not seen at an elite team.

In fact, for many years, Ochoa was competing for the title of best CONCACAF goalkeeper, precisely with a Real Madrid and Costa Rican legend, Keylor Navas.

Logically, the Costa Rican maintains this status for having won three Champions League titles with the Spanish capital club and having reached a final with PSG. However, in terms of individual performance, both goalkeepers always put up a formidable battle.

The academy graduate of Club América will have to look for a team in another part of the world, with the European market closed. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the goalkeeper has stated on numerous occasions that he wants to be part of the Mexican National Team. Ochoa's aiming to be the only player to have participated in six World Cups.