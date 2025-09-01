Serie A Club Give Abrupt Response with Reports Linking Them to Real Madrid Player

According to reports, Real Madrid have confirmed that their transfer business has been concluded this summer. There were reports that midfielder Dani Ceballos could leave in the final days, but that looks to be far from the case, as Xabi Alonso confirmed he was staying.

French side Marseille were very close to signing the 29-year-old, with both clubs agreeing on a fee several days ago. However, Ceballos is said to have rejected a move. Other clubs, such as Real Betis and Serie A clubs, had been mentioned as possible destinations. One of those was Fiorentina, and the club's CEO, Alessandro Ferrari, spoke out about La Viola's reported interest.

No, we are not interested in Ceballos. Alessandro Ferrari

Ferrari issued a firm response, confirming in a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia (h/t Tuttomercatoweb) that, after signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey, they were not looking at any other players, including Ceballos.

With Lamptey, we have practically completed the squad. There are still a frenetic 24 hours left, but we are fine. The only changes might be releasing some youngsters who want more playing time, Alessandro Ferrari

Dani Ceballos in Current Future Plans

Despite all the noise, Dani Ceballos will stay in Madrid until the January transfer window. It's possible that Marseille was the only team willing to match the $17 million (€15 million) fee, with the Spaniards' former club, Real Betis, not looking to be far apart on the valuation.

The injuries to Jude Bellingham, who won't be back until at least mid-October, and Eduardo Camavinga would make Ceballos a good cover for Xabi Alonso. Despite making only two substitute appearances totaling 4 minutes in the first two games, the midfielder saw 18 minutes of action against Mallorca, coming on to replace Arda Guler.

Ceballos made 45 appearances under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the 2024-25 season. He had some of his best performances while wearing a Real Madrid shirt, despite the team having a subpar campaign. He is still under contract until 2027, so his future remains uncertain.

If the club does not have any injury concerns in January, he may depart, or in the summer. The Real Madrid hierarchy was said to have a player in place if he did leave, but that would be a future problem. For now, Ceballos can be used by Alonso, and will be adequate cover for injuries and rotation.