Spanish Outlet Confirms Manchester City Will Not Sign Real Madrid Winger (Report)

A great deal of speculation has arisen this summer around the future of a Real Madrid star. The club appears to have put an end to all of it as we head into the final few days of the transfer window, but anything is still possible.

The former Santos player Rodrygo is now the subject of a report by Marca. Although he made it clear on Thursday that he has no intention of leaving, the outlet now clearly confirms that the forward will not change teams, asserting that this possibility does not exist in the Brazilian's mind.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo Is Not Thinking About Manchester City

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Rodrygo, 24, has resisted the summer rumours and it is not likely that Manchester City, the only interested party with real options, can sign him before midnight on September 1 when the transfer window closes.

There are three days left until the market closes (night of Monday, September 1st), and, although football is very unpredictable, at MARCA we can affirm that, under normal circumstances, Rodry does not want to move from Madrid, ruling out a last-minute move from a Manchester City he was always linked to. Juan Castro for Marca

Therefore, the player's future is sealed, pending it being confirmed definitively once the transfer window ends.

Rodrygo Staying Put is a Boost for Real Madrid

Although during the Club World Cup and at the start of this season, Rodrygo has not had much prominence under Alonso, the 24-year-old winger remains one of the best footballers in his position in European football.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

For a project that is under reconstruction, it is fundamental to have squad depth to take on all the competitions it participates in. In the last three seasons, the Brazilian's numbers have always exceeded 20 goal contributions, despite having some limitations regarding his playing time.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Rodrygo contributed to 23 goals, scoring 14 and providing nine assists. The previous season he scored 17 goals and provided eight assists, while in 2022-23 he scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists.

It is clear that, despite the criticism and the internal competition, the former Santos player is a winger that any European team would want to have in its ranks for his productive capacity, and it will do Alonso no harm at all, as he is still searching for the best version of his Real Madrid