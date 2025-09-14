Third Possible Free Agent Added to Real Madrid's 2026 Transfer List (Report)

Real Madrid continue to be linked with players, especially those who have one year left on their contract. Ibrahima Konate is a name frequently mentioned in connection with a possible move. Now, his French international teammate is reportedly on the club's radar.

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano has entered the final year of his contract. Reports suggest that a contract renewal is considered unlikely, which has put the top teams across Europe on alert.

IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

German reporter Christian Falk, from Bild, has revealed that if a new contract is not agreed upon, with both parties not close on what Upamecani will be paid, then he could leave after this current season.

If Dayot Upamecano leaves next summer, there are plenty of interested clubs. PSG, Manchester United, and especially Real Madrid. Christian Falk

Bayern Munich is determined to retain its top defender and will continue to hold talks throughout the season. The problems are the Frenchman's wage demands and the disagreement over a buyout clause. However, the club must act quickly as teams outside of the Bundesliga can open talks with the 26-year-old in January and offer a pre-contract to move for free at the end of June 2026.

Dayot Upamecano One of Three Free Agent Targets

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

The two other players are both center-backs and play in the Premier League. The mentioned Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi both have entered the final year of their contracts, and both are involved in a transfer triangle.

Guehi was close to joining Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window, but a deal fell through in the closing hours. It could have been a deal that meant Konate would join Liverpool in the future, and that could still happen in the summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Out of the three players, it seems likely that one will be wearing the white shirt of Real Madrid next season. That appears to be Konate, who is said to have declined two new contract offers in 2025.