What's Next for Real Madrid in the Transfer Window if They Sell Dani Ceballos?

Real Madrid's transfer work was completed back in July, with Xabi Alonso bringing in four new players. However, over the past few days, reports have suggested that there may be an outgoing player, which could mean a late move for a top young player.

As Fabrizio Romano revealed, Los Blancos midfielder Dani Ceballos could be about to depart the club, with French side Marseille pushing to sign the 29-year-old. Talks are still in the early stages, but if he does move on, it could prompt Real Madrid to pursue a new midfielder.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to AS, the club has two primary targets, a Plan A and a Plan B, with a further plan being a player still at the club.

Two Players at the Top of Real Madrid's Midfield List

Dani Ceballos has been linked with a move away this summer, with his former club, Real Betis, interested. However, the asking price of $17-23 million (€15-20 million) is something that Marseille looks to be interested in. It could be a loan with an obligation to buy in 2026, but things look positive.

If Ceballos does sign for the French club, Real Madrid are said to be interested in bringing in a new midfielder. They would not have long to get the deal done, with the window closing at 11:59 p.m. on September 1. The report suggests two young stars are at the top of the list, one of whom is Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The English midfielder is said to be the number one target for Xabi Alonso, who is a massive fan of the 21-year-old. Wharton would not be cheap, and for both teams to agree on a deal in such a short window would be tough. The second option is said to be Kees Smit, a 19-year-old at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. He is seen as a Plan B option and would also take some significant time in negotiations.

If the club can not bring in either player, they have a third option, and he would cost nothing. Thiago Pitarch is a prospect from the academy and has impressed during the two pre-season games, and has made the bench in both La Liga games. The club are excited about the 18-year-old, and he could be an option, and would be the cheapest to replace Ceballos.