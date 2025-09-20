The new season is just underway, and despite signing four new players, Real Madrid is likely to spend more money next summer. The clear incentives are a new center-back and a more holding central midfielder. The latter could be anyone from several rumored names, but at center-back, there are just a few possible candidates.

One of those is Arsenal's William Saliba, who has been heavily linked with a move for the last few seasons. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, and is still only 24. Saliba has a contract until 2027, but the London club are looking to extend that.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal and Saliba are in talks over a long-term improved deal. The Gunners are also confident a deal will happen.

I think there’s confidence within the Arsenal side that they can get a deal done to sort of extend his stay at the North London club and sort of end this ongoing speculation that he could be prised away. Pete O'Rourke

Real Madrid Could Focus On Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The news that William Saliba may extend his contract with Arsenal does not rule out Real Madrid making a move for him next summer. However, it is doubtful that a deal will be struck. It would mean shifting their focus to another center-back, which could be Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is in his final year of his contract, and reports suggest that both the club and player are wide apart in agreeing on a new deal. The Frenchman appears to be keen on a switch to Spain, and has also revealed that Kylian Mbappe has been pushing him to sign for Los Blancos.

The club's hierarchy is evaluating the market for more cost-effective transfers, a theme that has been prevalent over the last few seasons. Konate and his French teammate, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, are both available on free transfers in 2026 if they do not sign contracts at their respective clubs. However, Konate appears to be the top target at the moment.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Real Madrid are set to be short at the position next season, with David Alaba set to leave after his contract expires. Raul Asnecio and Antonio Rudigers' future is also uncertain, meaning a new center back will be on the agenda, and an established name like Konate on a free transfer would be great business.