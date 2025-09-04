Xabi Alonso Sends Top Scout to Watch the Next Jude Bellingham (Report)

Real Madrid are often one of the first names mentioned when it comes to tracking the next young talent. Over the last several seasons, they have brought in Vinicius Jr., Endrick, and the latest Argentine, Franco Mastantuono.

Englishman Jude Bellingham was a household name across the globe when Los Blancos signed him from Borussia Dortmund, despite still being just 20 years old. Bellingham should be a mainstay in the team for a long time, but one day, he may head back to his home nation to play in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The Madrid club is continuously taking steps to secure the future, and one player who has been likened to Bellingham is on their radar. The Merengue side are very intrigued that they have sent their top scout to watch his progress.

Real Madrid Watching the Development of AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit

According to a report from Real Madrid Confidencial, Real Madrid see massive potential in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. To such an extent that Alonso has sent a scout to monitor his progress in the Netherlands.

IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Smit just turned 19 this year and was part of the Netherlands team that won the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. Several of the top teams are tracking his progress, as he offers versatility in the midfield positions.

Los Blancos were rumored to be ready to make a move this summer. Smit was one of the several names mentioned as possible transfers if Dani Ceballos left the club. However, the Spaniard is still part of Xabi Alonso's plans for the upcoming season, so a deal was put on hold.

It has been said that a midfielder is a top priority for the 2026 summer window, and Smit, as well as others, will be targets. It will depend on performances this season, and with Alonso sending his top scout to watch the Dutch midfielder, it's a positive sign. If he develops further, he could be in a white shirt next season.

IMAGO / Orange Pictures

The club would need to pay a substantial fee for the AZ Alkmaar talent, who is under contract until 2028. Smit's market value according to Transfermarkt is just $6 million (€5 million). However, the Eredivisie will demand much more than that for a talent they have produced through their academy. Los Blancos will watch on to see if he can offer something to Alonso's team.