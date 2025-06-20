5 WNBA Players Who Aren't Getting Enough Love in All-Star Voting

Early returns are in for the 2025 WNBA All-Star fan vote, in the form of a list revealing the top 40 vote-getters in the league.

It's no surprise to see two of the top MVP candidates, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, and last year's MVP A'ja Wilson slotting into the top five.

However, there are a few players who aren't getting the respect they deserve, particularly in relation to how well they've produced this season.

As a reminder, 22 All-Stars will be selected -- five starters and six reserves for each team. Starters are determined by a combination of fan vote, player vote, and media vote, with the coaches selecting the remaining reserves,

So while fans may not be entirely responsible for every single 2025 All-Star, it's worth considering some of these names on your ballot before voting closes on June 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

5 Potential All-Stars Who Deserve More Votes

5. Rhyne Howard -- 80,477 votes (25th overall, 10th guards)

Jun 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen (33) attempts to drive past Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) during the second quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Atlanta Dream guard -- 17.3 PPG, 5.1 AST, 5.3 REB, 1.6 STL

Rhyne Howard currently sits 25th in voting, 10th-highest among guards with just over 80,000 votes. If the All-Star teams were entirely decided by fan vote, that would leave her on the outside looking in.

Yet the do-it-all guard has been incredibly productive on both sides of the ball while playing a league-best 36.1 minutes per game. Howard leads all WNBA players with 38 three-pointers this season, becoming the fastest player to 300 career threes earlier this season. She's one of four WNBA players in the Top-15 for PPG, AST, and STL, joining Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, and Paige Bueckers, each of whom has generated at least 200,000 votes already.

While Howard may not be one of the league's top scorers, her sharpshooting, elite defense, and versatile play should make her a viable All-Star candidate.

4. Skylar Diggins -- 77,596 votes (26th overall, 11th guards)

Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) dribbles the ball in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle Storm guard -- 17.8 PPG, 6.2 AST, 2.3 REB, 45.1% FG

Skylar Diggins has been the driving offensive force on a Seattle Storm squad that paces the league in FG% and 3P%.

At 34 years old, Diggins is averaging 17.8 PPG, good for 11th-best in the league, while maintaining remarkable shooting splits of 45.1% from the field and 42.2% from deep. On top of that, she's been one of the league's top facilitators, ranking 4th in the WNBA with 6.2 AST.

Her teammate Gabby Williams currently ranks 16th in voting, but Diggins also deserves consideration for her consistent offensive success so far.

3. Alyssa Thomas -- 96,141 votes (21st overall, 14th forwards)

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) smiles after a basket against the Dallas Wings during the first quarter in Phoenix, at PHX Arena on June 11, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix Mercury Forward -- 14.8 PPG, 9.0 AST, 7.7 REB, 53.0% FG

While the WNBA boasts a strong crop of forwards this season, there's a case to be made that Alyssa Thomas has been one of the most impressive at the position.

Thomas ranks 20th in scoring with a respectable 14.8 PPG, but it's everything she's done around her scoring that's wowed and amazed. The 33-year-old leads all WNBA players with 9.0 assists per game, and has an impressively well-rounded stat line to boot, making an impact on the glass and scoring at an efficient clip.

PIE is an advanced metric that stands for "Player Impact Estimate" and tries to account for a player's overall impact on the court. Amongst players with at least 5 GP, only Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, and Jonquel Jones have a higher PIE than Thomas. She clearly deserves to be an All-Star again this season.

2. Allisha Gray -- 168,349 votes (16th overall, 6th guards)

Jun 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) looks to drive past Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Atlanta Dream guard -- 20.4 PPG, 4.5 AST, 5.4 REB, 50.6% FG

Few players have been more effective this season than Allisha Gray. By the looks of the fan vote, she'll comfortably make it as an All-Star. But it doesn't quite reflect how dominant she's been.

Gray ranks 6th amongst all WNBA players in scoring, doing so while shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.3% from deep. As the Dream's leading scorer, she's led Atlanta to the fourth-best record in the league and the third-best offense in the WNBA.

Gray's 20.4 PPG ranks third amongst guards, trailing only Kelsey Plum and Brittney Sykes. She makes an awfully strong case for being an All-Star starter this season.

1. Brittney Sykes -- 76,549 votes (28th overall, 13th guards)

Jun 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Washington Mystics guard -- 20.5 PPG, 4.5 AST, 4.2 REB, 41.2% 3P

This one is hard to comprehend. Amid a breakout campaign at 31 years old, Brittney Sykes ranks 5th in the league with 20.5 PPG, second-most among guards, the leading scorer on a fun Washington Mystics squad.

Yet Sykes sits outside of the would-be cutline and well behind a large crop of guards, many of whom she outpaces in scoring.

Sykes may not be a clear-cut All-Star starter -- strong cases are to be made for Clark, Ionescu, Gray, Plum, and Bueckers -- but it's shocking to see a top-five scorer in the league fall so far behind in the vote.

Voting is still active for another week, and there are two more days (Friday, June 20 and Friday, June 27) where votes count double. That gives fans just over one week to counteract any perceived injustice.

