A'ja Wilson vs Breanna Stewart: Who Has Had Better WNBA Career?
The New York Liberty ousted the Las Vegas Aces from the WNBA Playoffs, gaining a measure of revenge for the result of last year's Finals in the process.
In said series, Breanna Stewart, the MVP from last season, got the best of this year's MVP, A'ja Wilson. Which brought the debate pitting the two best player's of their generation back into the spotlight.
For much of Wilson's unanimous MVP campaign the push from fans of the Aces and many members of the media was to declare her the undisputed best player in the league.
However, after the Liberty eliminated the Aces, some began to push back on that. Including a post from @TalkingWNBA on X that asserted Stewart actually has the career edge.
The way I view it is that Wilson is not clearly head and shoulders above the other superstars who occupy the top tier of the WNBA alongside her. And that it is arguable either way when it comes to head-to-head comparisons with Stewie.
Wilson is a stronger force around the basket on both ends. Her presence as a rim protector, rebounder, and finisher is indeed without peer in combination. She also possesses a smooth midrange stroke that opens up her offense and is what really separates her as a scorer.
Stewart is a more versatile offensive weapon. She has better handles, range, and is able to pressure the defense in a larger variety of ways. Breanna also has incredible length, making her an all-around presence on the defensive end as well. She has the advantage as a defender in space.
As far as resumes go, both ballers have impeccable credentials. Here's a look at how they stack up side-by-side over their respective careers.
Category
A'ja Wilson
Breanna Stewart
Points Per Game
21.1
20.8
FG%
49.7
47
3PT Per Game
0.3
1.7
Rebounds Per Game
9.2
8.7
Assists Per Game
2.2
3.1
Blocks Per Game
1.9
1.5
Steals Per Game
1.2
1.4
MVPs
3
2
WNBA Championships
2
2
NCAA Titles
1
4
Olympic Gold Medals
2
3
Anyone should be able to see the accomplishments for each are extraordinary.
With no clear distinction being drawn that would give one player a definitive argument over the other. Meaning either side of the debate has a case.
As far as I'm concerned, the tie goes to the winner.
So, if Stewart is able to lead the Liberty to the championship this year, it would give her the narrow lead over Wilson from a career standpoint and the distinction of being the best player of her era.
At least until next season.