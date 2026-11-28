It's EuroLeague season. A time of year when underutilised WNBA talent emerge from the shadows and make their case for next season's contract. Awak Kuier's situation is different from most; everyone knows what the two-way forward brings to the floor, even if the Dallas Wings head coach, Jose Fernandez, refused to admit it early in the 2026 campaign. For Galatasaray, Kuier is just showcasing her talent in a more consistent role.

Dallas has a problem. Kuier is technically a free agent now, but her contract is restricted, so the Wings can match any offer from potential suitors to retain her rights. Franchises across the league are desperate to find a defensive anchor, and frankly, few players can match Kuier's impact on that end of the floor.

After a successful end to the season for the Wings, Kuier is showing her true potential in Turkey. In the EuroLeague, she is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game. Everything Awak touches turns to gold, and now Dallas will have a major fight on their hands to retain her services.

Kuier's price is going to skyrocket

With Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd on the roster, the Wings are officially in their championship era. Generational talent doesn't come along often, but this duo is special, and Dallas' front office must do everything in its power to build the most effective roster possible. Offensively, the Wings look sharp, but like many teams in the league, defense is a problem.

Before the season began, Dallas thought their woes on that end of the floor were solved as they landed the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith. A significant dip in form and persistent injury issues have prevented that move from paying off, although Kuier's emergence has helped soften the blow.

Franchises around the league will now be well aware of the 25-year-old's capabilities at the highest level. The Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, and even the Golden State Valkyries will be hoping to kickstart their championship assault with defensive additions. With so few talented defenders on the market, teams will pay big bucks for Kuier.

Fortunately for Dallas, Kuier is already in the building. However, depending on the contract length, the versatile forward will surely demand a significant pay increase. For context, Toronto Tempo paid Temi Fagbenle $1 million in 2026 to secure her defensive presence, although the agreement was only for one season. The Wings could spread the cost of Kuier's new deal over a longer period, but she will still likely require a pricey annual salary.

Regardless of the cost, the Wings can't afford to let Kuier's talents slip away, especially with other rivals chasing her signature. Defense is critical to a championship ideology; Awak could be the difference between title hopefuls and genuine contenders. No front office can put a price on that.